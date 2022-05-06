Covid-19 in UAE: No deaths reported in two months; new cases drop to year's lowest

Doctors stress caseloads have been dipping because of proactive measures, such as PCR testing and vaccination drives

No Covid-19 deaths have been reported in the UAE since March 7, as per data released by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

The number of new cases has been on the decline with an average of more than 400 in the first week of March to less than 200 in the past three days. On Thursday, there were 196 cases reported – the lowest so far this year.

And today, the ministry announced 198 new cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 899,835. It underlined that no Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, keeping the total number of deaths in the country unchanged at 2,302.

According to a Reuters tally, more than 513.48 million people have been reported to be infected globally, and 6,640,771 have died.

Doctors stressed that the caseloads have been dipping because of the proactive precautionary measures like PCR testing and nationwide vaccination drive.

Dr Ayaz Ahmed, internal medicine specialist, Aster Hospital Cedars, Jebel Ali, Dubai, said: “After an untiring and unwavering fight against the pandemic for over two years, the country is now marching to normalcy. It’s been two months since a Covid-19 death has been reported in the UAE. The burden of caseload has also decreased considerably.

"We owe this success to the effective management of the pandemic in the country. From the beginning, the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the UAE’s leadership have been effectively and proactively communicating with the public and the private healthcare providers to create awareness and ramped up facilities to extend medical support to all infected patients."

Till Friday, 97.74 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

“In less than a year, the nation had immunised most of its residents, especially the vulnerable population. Those who completed six months after receiving the second dose were given a booster jab. It has ensured that the UAE population is double protected against the virus.”

Dr Ahmed added that signs of things returning to normalcy was the successful hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai.

“The UAE is slowly but steadily treading toward pre-pandemic life,” he added.