UAE: 34,374 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 22.8 million

By Web Desk Published: Fri 7 Jan 2022, 3:56 PM

The UAE has administered 34,374 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 22.8 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 230.75 doses per 100 people.

All international arrivals must undergo mandatory seven-day home quarantine upon arrival in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced Friday, January 7.

Following this, they would have to undergo an RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival. The Ministry updated rules for India-bound travellers in view of the rising prevalence of the Omicron variant. The new standard operating procedure shall be made effective from January 11 onwards.

The Ministry confirmed children under five years were exempted from both pre-and post-arrival testing. “However, if found symptomatic for Covid-19 on arrival or during the home quarantine period, they shall undergo testing and treated as per laid down protocol,” stated the revised list of guidelines.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan health authorities on Friday began vaccinating children aged 12 to 15, as the island nation’s top medical specialists warned of a wave of Covid-19 infections in the coming weeks driven by the Omicron variant.

Under the new vaccination programme, children will be given a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine, said the health ministry. Earlier, children above 15 could be vaccinated.

The latest effort begins as schools are set to fully reopen from Monday. Children were previously allowed to attend schools in two groups.

The move also comes as authorities take steps to make vaccination certificates compulsory to enter public places.