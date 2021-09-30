UAE: 34,365 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Moderna also has plans to build a manufacturing plant in Africa.
coronavirus10 hours ago
The UAE has administered 34,365 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 20 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 202.75 per 100 people.
Over 83.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
ALSO READ:
>> Covid-19: Malaysia makes vaccinations compulsory for government employees
Spreading misinformation and rumours about the Covid-19 situation in the UAE hinders the country’s efforts to recover across different sectors, a top official has said.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Tuesday called on people to confirm the accuracy of news being circulated in social media.
In a similar move, YouTube said Wednesday it would remove videos that falsely claim approved vaccines are dangerous, as social networks seek to crack down on health misinformation around Covid-19 and other diseases.
Video-sharing giant YouTube has already banned posts that spread false myths around coronavirus treatments, including ones that share inaccurate claims about Covid-19 vaccines shown to be safe.
Moderna also has plans to build a manufacturing plant in Africa.
coronavirus10 hours ago
The CDC said this month it would accept any vaccine authorised for use by US regulators or the WHO.
coronavirus11 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 20.9 million.
coronavirus1 day ago
Vaccination is not mandatory for the Beijing Games.
coronavirus1 day ago
Officials in Beijing have restricted access to tourist sites and advised residents not to leave the city
coronavirus1 day ago
Over 91.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 day ago
The two countries will develop procedures ensuring the unrestricted movement of vaccinated individuals.
coronavirus1 day ago
Cases have dropped dramatically over the past few months
coronavirus1 day ago