Covid in UAE: Warning issued against spreading rumours, misinformation
Authorities call on people to confirm accuracy of news on social media
Spreading misinformation and rumours about the Covid-19 situation in the UAE hinders the country’s efforts to recover across different sectors, a top official has said.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Tuesday called on people to confirm the accuracy of news being circulated in social media.
“We stress on the need to obtain information from official accredited sources to avoid legal liability,” said Dr Taher Al Amiri, the official spokesperson of the NCEMA.
The UAE shares all information and protocols about the pandemic through official platforms. “As part of the efforts to combat the pandemic, the UAE adapted transparency and integrity in its approach,” he said.
He referred to the weekly media briefings the UAE government hosts on Tuesdays to share information about the latest developments on Covid-19.
Vaccine drive
The UAE is the most vaccinated country in the world, he stressed. “The health sector is keen on providing different vaccines approved by the WHO. These vaccines are safe for all targeted groups.”
A national team was formed to oversee all studies and research on Covid-19 vaccines. “The UAE carried out a national campaign to promote the importance of vaccinations in boosting immunity and return to a new normal life. It did that by providing vaccination centres all over the country and free vaccine to all targeted groups,” said Dr Taher.
“All information on vaccines, including booster shots and the means to obtain them, are announced according to the findings of the team with great transparency to ensure everyone is well-informed.”
All set for Expo
With just two days remaining for Expo 2020 Dubai to begin, Dr Taher hailed the UAE’s capability to host large scale events that follow the best health practices.
The UAE is well-prepared in managing large-scale global events with “guaranteed safety and protection for all visitors and tourists”.
“Protecting the UAE’s achievements is a national responsibility. At this phase, social integration is essential to return to a new normal life. We recommended following all measures, regular testing and vaccinating,” the official added. “We trust the awareness of the people and their adherence to all the announced national and local protocols.”
