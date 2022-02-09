UAE: 24,798 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 23.7 million

The UAE has administered 24,798 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 23.7 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 94.75 doses per 100 people.

The World Health Organization says coronavirus case counts fell 17 per cent worldwide over the last week compared to the previous week, including a 50 per cent drop in the United States, while deaths globally declined 7 per cent, the World Health Organization says.

The weekly epidemiological report from the UN health agency, released late Tuesday, shows that the Omicron variant is increasingly dominant — making up nearly 97 per cent of all cases tallied by the international virus-tracking platform known as GISAID. Just over 3 per cent were of the Delta variant.

Meanwhile, Sweden has halted wide-scale testing for Covid-19 even among people showing symptoms of an infection, putting an end to the mobile city-square tent sites, drive-in swab centers and home-delivered tests that became ubiquitous during the pandemic and provided essential data for tracking its spread.

The move puts the Scandinavian nation at odds with most of Europe, but some experts say it could become the norm as costly testing yields fewer benefits with the easily transmissible but milder omicron variant and as governments begin to consider treating Covid-19 like they do other endemic illnesses.