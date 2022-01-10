UAE: 20,669 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 22.9 million

By Web Desk Published: Mon 10 Jan 2022, 4:07 PM

The UAE has administered 20,669 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 22.9 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 231.56 doses per 100 people.

ALSO READ:

Healthcare and front-line workers along with people above age 60 with health problems lined up Monday at vaccination centers across India to receive a third dose as infections linked to the omicron variant surge.

The doses, which India is calling a “precautionary” shot instead of a booster, were given as new confirmed coronavirus infections rocketed to over 179,000 on Monday, nearly an eightfold increase in a week. Hospitalizations, while still relatively low, are also beginning to rise in large, crowded cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Meanwhile, Germany will study how reliable rapid antigen tests are in detecting the fast-spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Sunday.

“We do not know exactly how well these tests work for Omicron,” Lauterbach said on public broadcasting channel ARD, adding the results of the assessment would become available within the next few weeks.

It was clear, however, that “the alternative not to test at all ... would be far too dangerous,” said Lauterbach, a scientist and physician.