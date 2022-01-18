UAE: 18,088 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 23.1 million

AFP

By Web Desk Published: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 3:55 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 3:57 PM

The UAE has administered 18,088 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 23.1 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 233.83 doses per 100 people.

China is urging people to wear masks and gloves when opening mail, especially from abroad, after authorities suggested the first case of the Omicron coronavirus virus variant found in Beijing could have arrived via a package from Canada.

Authorities vowed to step up disinfection of overseas mail and are insisting postal staff handling it are fully vaccinated.

The precautions come less than three weeks before the capital opens the Winter Olympic Games and as several cities work to stamp out new outbreaks of coronavirus infections.

Meanwhile, a claim by a former senior adviser to Boris Johnson that the British prime minister lied to parliament about not knowing about a lockdown party in Downing Street is nonsense, his deputy said on Tuesday.

Asked if the prime minister's premiership was over if it could be proved that he had lied to parliament, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said: "Look, the suggestion that he's lied is nonsense."