UAE: 11,596 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.4 million

By Web Desk Published: Wed 23 Mar 2022, 3:59 PM

The UAE has administered 11,596 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.4 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 247.16 doses per 100 people.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered easing the entry of foreign tourists into the country to boost international tourism, increase foreign investments, and restore jobs in the tourism sector, according to an executive order released on Wednesday.

In the order Duterte signed on Monday, he asked the government to relax further the requirements on international travel, including providing quarantine exemptions to vaccinated foreigners entering the country. He also ordered reducing domestic travel restrictions to boost local tourism.

Duterte stressed the need to align the government’s economic recovery programs and measures to bring the economy back to the growth path.