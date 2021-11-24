UAE: 10,442 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 21.7 million.

By Web Desk Published: Wed 24 Nov 2021, 4:00 PM

The UAE has administered 10,442 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 21.7 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 220.10 per 100 people.

The UAE has eased Covid-19 rules for those entering the country via its land borders. The updated protocols are applicable to both Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens and expatriates.

Starting November 23, visitors vaccinated against Covid-19 need to have a negative result of a Covid-19 test taken within 14 days of entry. They must also undergo a Covid test on day six after entry.

Meanwhile, an Abu Dhabi school has lifted several Covid-19 protocols after inoculating more than 85 per cent of its students.

Starting today, Grace Valley Indian School's students are no longer required to wear masks in outdoor areas. Physical distancing requirements have also been removed, while all school events, including assemblies and graduation ceremonies, will be permitted.