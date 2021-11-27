Omicron variant: Pakistan bans entry of travellers from 6 African countries, Hong Kong

The ban goes into effect from Sunday
coronavirus9 hours ago
Pakistan on Saturday announced a complete ban on travel from seven locations following the emergence of Omicron variant of Covid-19.
According to a notification issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), travellers will not be allowed to enter from six southern African countries including South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini and Botswana, as well as Hong Kong.
Pakistanis travelling from these countries on extreme emergency will only be allowed after obtaining exemption.
To be allowed to enter from these countries, travellers must have a vaccination certificate and a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours before boarding the plane. They will have to undergo a rapid antigen test at the airport after reaching Pakistan. In case of a negative test result, travellers will have to home quarantine themselves for three days and undergo another rapid antigen test. Those with positive results will have to quarantine for 10 days and undergo a PCR test on the 10th day.
Stranded Pakistanis will be allowed to travel from these countries without exemption till December 5. However, they will also have to go through similar procedures.
The ban goes into effect from Sunday
coronavirus9 hours ago
In two weeks, the company will know whether its existing vaccine is effective against Omicron
coronavirus12 hours ago
The public healthy agency expects to identify the variant 'quickly' if it emerges
coronavirus12 hours ago
To address the threat, the company may also provide a higher dose of its existing vaccine
coronavirus13 hours ago
Passengers will need to follow additional measures, including post-arrival screenings, on arriving in the country
coronavirus13 hours ago
Health authorities estimated there may be around 85 positive cases among the passengers
coronavirus13 hours ago
According to WHO, early evidence suggests the variant carries an increased risk of reinfection compared with others
coronavirus16 hours ago
Pfizer and BioNTech said that if necessary, they expect to be able to ship a new vaccine tailored to the emerging variant in approximately 100 days
coronavirus17 hours ago