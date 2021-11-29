Omicron Covid-19 variant: Indian rupee sees high volatility

By Reuters Published: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 9:50 AM

The Indian rupee started on a choppy note on Monday as investors turned cautious, tracking heavy selling in the Indian equities and worries over a new variant of Covid-19.

At the Indian interbank foreign exchange level, the rupee opened higher by five paise at 74.84 against the greenback and later touched a high of 74.82. However, the rupee pared gains in late morning deals amid high volatility. The rupee was trading down by nine paise at 74.98 against the US dollar (20.43 versus the UAE dirham) at 1035hrs India time.

On Friday, the rupee had plunged by 37 paise or 0.50 per cent against the US dollar to close at a nearly month's low of 74.89, as investors resorted to risk-off sentiment.

Investor concern resurfaced about lockdowns amid a rise in Covid cases in Europe and a new variant, detected in South Africa.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.19 per cent to 96.27.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 4.06 per cent to $75.67 per barrel.

On the Indian equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 98.48 points or 0.17 per cent lower at 57,008.67, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 44.85 points or 0.26 per cent to 16,981.60.

