Israel to ban entry of foreigners from all countries over Omicron

People were mostly apprehensive over the side-effects of taking the jab, expert says
coronavirus6 hours ago
Israel on Saturday said it would ban the entry of all foreigners into the country and reintroduce counter-terrorism phone-tracking technology in order to contain the spread of a new and potentially more contagious coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement that the ban, pending government approval, would last 14 days. Israel, the first country to shut its borders completely over the Omicron variant, has so far confirmed one case of the variant and seven other suspected cases.
People were mostly apprehensive over the side-effects of taking the jab, expert says
coronavirus6 hours ago
Capacity of indoor events capped at 80% while wedding halls can operate at 60% capacity
coronavirus6 hours ago
Pakistanis travelling from these countries on extreme emergency will only be allowed after obtaining exemption
coronavirus7 hours ago
The two individuals and households members are being re-tested and told to self-isolate as further testing and contact tracing is done
coronavirus8 hours ago
Seha connected all their screening centres digitally, mobile app bookings and tele consultations were launched, among other initiatives
coronavirus10 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 21.8 million
coronavirus10 hours ago
Several countries imposed restrictions on travel from southern Africa on Saturday
coronavirus12 hours ago
The nation is facing the region's second-highest Covid infections and deaths
coronavirus13 hours ago