From Delmicron to flurona: Israel reports first double infection of Covid and flu

The first 'flurona' virus was found in a woman who recently gave birth in a hospital in Petah Tikva city, in central Israel

An Israeli man receives the fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan. — AP

At a time when the world is grappling with Delta and Omicron variants, and the combination of both called ‘Delmicron’ variant of coronavirus, Israel has reported its first case of 'flurona' a simultaneous coronavirus and flu infection.

The first 'flurona' virus was found in a woman who recently gave birth in a hospital in Petah Tikva city, in central Israel, Ynet news portal reported on Thursday.

According to reports, the young woman was unvaccinated and results from the hospital detected the co-presence of both the flu and the Covid-19 pathogens.

The woman has presented with relatively mild symptoms of the disease and will be discharged soon.