From Delmicron to flurona: Israel reports first double infection of Covid and flu

Pfizer says Paxlovid showed near 90 per cent efficacy in preventing hospitalisations and deaths in high-riskCovid patients
coronavirus7 hours ago
At a time when the world is grappling with Delta and Omicron variants, and the combination of both called ‘Delmicron’ variant of coronavirus, Israel has reported its first case of 'flurona' a simultaneous coronavirus and flu infection.
The first 'flurona' virus was found in a woman who recently gave birth in a hospital in Petah Tikva city, in central Israel, Ynet news portal reported on Thursday.
According to reports, the young woman was unvaccinated and results from the hospital detected the co-presence of both the flu and the Covid-19 pathogens.
The woman has presented with relatively mild symptoms of the disease and will be discharged soon.
Pfizer says Paxlovid showed near 90 per cent efficacy in preventing hospitalisations and deaths in high-riskCovid patients
coronavirus7 hours ago
Total active cases stand at 14,718.
coronavirus9 hours ago
'We cannot sugarcoat this. This is not how we want to start the year 2022'
coronavirus10 hours ago
The findings raise risks that the global financial hub might keep its borders shut well into 2022.
coronavirus10 hours ago
The strain has contributed to the current flare-up in cases, which topped 200,000 on Thursday
coronavirus11 hours ago
Serum Institute produces AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield.
coronavirus12 hours ago
'We will never forget this experience. It makes me wonder if the world deserves honesty at all'
coronavirus13 hours ago
Chief Medical Officer urges people to keep their social contacts as low as possible ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations.
coronavirus15 hours ago