Dubai: One Central Covid vaccination centre to be closed

The centre at Dubai World Trade Centre could serve up to 4,000 visitors a day

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 26 Jan 2022, 11:45 AM

Dubai's One Central Covid-19 vaccination centre will be closed from January 28. The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced this in a tweet on Wednesday.

The centre at the Dubai World Trade Centre could serve up to 4,000 visitors a day. It was set up by the DHA within 72 hours in January last year.

The centre has vaccinated thousands of residents in one year. It has some good reviews posted by visitors, with speed and ease of services being praised by residents.

“Very fast services with very lovely staff and security people … Just 10 minutes and I am fully vaccinated,” reads a Google review.

“Organised and helpful staff, it took us not more than 5 minutes to finalise everything and take the third dose. Great service as usual and expected from the Dubai Government,” reads another.

