Dubai: One Central Covid vaccination centre to be closed

The total doses administered now stand at 23.3 million
coronavirus19 hours ago
Dubai's One Central Covid-19 vaccination centre will be closed from January 28. The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced this in a tweet on Wednesday.
The centre at the Dubai World Trade Centre could serve up to 4,000 visitors a day. It was set up by the DHA within 72 hours in January last year.
The centre has vaccinated thousands of residents in one year. It has some good reviews posted by visitors, with speed and ease of services being praised by residents.
“Very fast services with very lovely staff and security people … Just 10 minutes and I am fully vaccinated,” reads a Google review.
“Organised and helpful staff, it took us not more than 5 minutes to finalise everything and take the third dose. Great service as usual and expected from the Dubai Government,” reads another.
ALSO READ:
The total doses administered now stand at 23.3 million
coronavirus19 hours ago
Total active cases stand at 58,185
coronavirus19 hours ago
Those aged between 40 and 60 accounted for 13 per cent of deaths in third wave.
coronavirus20 hours ago
I can confirm that the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street: Cressida Dick
coronavirus21 hours ago
'Educational institutions moved from traditional learning to a more flexible style that fits the current Covid crisis and beyond'
coronavirus22 hours ago
Free testing available by booking an appointment through the Seha app for select residents.
coronavirus1 day ago
Shooting for most Bollywood films were shelved after the third wave of Covid.
coronavirus1 day ago
Twelve of the confirmed positive cases were among new arrivals.
coronavirus1 day ago