Covid in UAE: AlHosn app's Green Pass, red status explained

A Green Pass on AlHosn app is a mandatory requirement to enter Abu Dhabi from within the UAE. It is required to enter public places in the UAE Capital.
The Covid safety pass is also required to enter all federal and some local government departments, in addition to public schools and colleges.
Here is all you need to know.
The green status is activated for 14 days when fully vaccinated get a negative PCR test result. The status turns grey after 14 days, unless the person gets another Covid-negative result.
To be considered fully vaccinated, you must have taken a booster shot if six months have passed from the date of your second dose. You have a 30-day grace period to get the booster dose.
Yes, a booster shot is needed to have a Green Pass on AlHosn app. If you don’t have a Green Pass, you have to have a negative PCR test result issued within 96 hours of entry.
The app only reflects information provided by healthcare centres and government authorities. To rectify the issue, contact the health centre concerned.
To obtain a green status after testing positive for Covid-19, you must get two negative PCR test results 24 hours apart. You must also be fully vaccinated.
Contact DoH for Abu Dhabi; DHA for Dubai; or Mohap for the other Emirates.
The process is the same for both residents and visitors:
1. Before departure, visitors need to register in the ‘Register Arrivals’ section of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) app.
2. Complete the form and upload an international vaccination certificate. Visitors will receive a text message that includes a link to download AlHosn app.
3. On arrival in Abu Dhabi, visitors will receive a unified identification number (UID) either at the airport or through the ICA app or website.
4. Visitors will need to download and register on AlHosn app, using the UID and phone number used for ICA registration or when taking a PCR test in the UAE.
