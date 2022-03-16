Dubai announces closure of Covid-19 vaccination centre

The impacted flights include those operated by Air China, China Eastern, Shanghai Airlines, Juneyao Air and Spring Airlines
coronavirus1 day ago
A Covid vaccination centre in Dubai will be closed from tomorrow.
The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced on Twitter that Albait Metwahid Al Warqa Covid-19 Vaccination Centre will be closed from March 17.
Addressing residents who may already have an appointment at the centre, the DHA said: “We will send an SMS with details of the new location for your vaccination appointment.”
In January, the DHA had announced the closure of Dubai's One Central Covid-19 vaccination centre.
ALSO READ:
The UAE’s vaccination rates are among the highest in the world. As on March 16, close to 97 per cent of all eligible residents have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The impacted flights include those operated by Air China, China Eastern, Shanghai Airlines, Juneyao Air and Spring Airlines
coronavirus1 day ago
Travel ban on 24.1 million residents of the province.
coronavirus1 day ago
Schools have been instructed to make the necessary preparations to ensure a safe learning environment
coronavirus1 day ago
The mayor also stressed the need to support businesses facing sanctions pressure over Russia's military operation in Ukraine
coronavirus1 day ago
The total doses administered now stand at 24.3 million
coronavirus1 day ago
In recent days, the number of new infections has started increasing again
coronavirus1 day ago
The decision was taken in light of 'the stability of the Covid-19 situation and the high vaccination rate'
coronavirus1 day ago
'The pandemic has made people short-tempered'
coronavirus1 day ago