Dubai announces closure of Covid-19 vaccination centre

We will send an SMS with details of the new location for your vaccination appointment: DHA

KT file

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 10:31 AM Last updated: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 10:33 AM

A Covid vaccination centre in Dubai will be closed from tomorrow.

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced on Twitter that Albait Metwahid Al Warqa Covid-19 Vaccination Centre will be closed from March 17.

Addressing residents who may already have an appointment at the centre, the DHA said: “We will send an SMS with details of the new location for your vaccination appointment.”

In January, the DHA had announced the closure of Dubai's One Central Covid-19 vaccination centre.

The UAE’s vaccination rates are among the highest in the world. As on March 16, close to 97 per cent of all eligible residents have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.