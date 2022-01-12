Djokovic submits more paperwork to stay in Australia: Minister's office

The total doses administered now stand at 22.9 million
coronavirus16 hours ago
Tennis star Novak Djokovic's lawyers have provided a lot more information relevant to his visa, which will impact the timing of a decision by Australia's immigration minister on whether to cancel the visa, the minister's office said on Wednesday.
Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is considering whether to cancel Djokovic's visa after a court quashed a move by the government to block the world number one tennis player from entering the country to play in the Australian Open.
"Mr Djokovic's lawyers have recently provided lengthy further submissions and supporting documentation said to be relevant to the possible cancellation of Mr Djokovic's visa," a spokesperson for Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said.
ALSO READ:
"Naturally, this will affect the timeframe for a decision," he said.
The total doses administered now stand at 22.9 million
coronavirus16 hours ago
Test is used only on children below 17 years old and may not be acceptable for travel
coronavirus16 hours ago
Violations include not wearing a mask and shaking colleagues' hands, among others
coronavirus17 hours ago
Maham was detected with coronavirus in her second trimester of pregnancy at 23 weeks
coronavirus17 hours ago
Europe saw more than seven million newly reported Covid-19 cases in the first week of 2022.
coronavirus18 hours ago
Total active cases stand at 33,833
coronavirus18 hours ago
Free PCR tests are available on the university campus for participants.
coronavirus19 hours ago
Xi'an and Yuzhou are both battling the Delta variant and neither has reported any Omicron cases.
coronavirus20 hours ago