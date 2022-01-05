Covid in UAE: Vaccine, booster jabs mandatory for Abu Dhabi govt employees to enter workplace

Long queues, shortage of at-home tests angers public in Australia as Covid cases hit new highs
All eligible Abu Dhabi government employees are now required to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and must take the booster shot to enter the workplace.
The Department of Government Support in Abu Dhabi, in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, has approved the implementation of this measure, which is effective from Monday, January 10.
Employees with an official medical exemption will be exempted. The update aims to enhance existing precautionary measures at government entities and further protect public health.
Employees, service providers and contracted personnel must continue to adhere to previously introduced measures, including presenting a negative PCR test result every seven days. Visitors, customers and temporary employees are required to present a negative PCR test result received within 48 hours.
Failure to take the tests periodically will result in the green status turning grey. Such individuals will not be allowed access to federal government entities.
It was earlier announced that the UAE's Green Pass protocol has been activated for federal government departments.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention stressed the importance of taking the booster vaccine shots as new Covid variants spread around the world.
Fully vaccinated individuals are eligible to receive the booster shots six months after their second dose.
