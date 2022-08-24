Covid in UAE: Free PCR tests for some school students at over 200 centres

The service will be provided from August 25 to 28

Wed 24 Aug 2022

Free Covid-19 PCR tests will be provided to public school pupils and school staff at 226 public schools across the UAE from August 25 to August 28, authorities have announced.

Taking to Twitter, the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) said the Covid-19 screening points include 189 centres at schools in Dubai and the northern emirates and 37 centres in Abu Dhabi schools with a large capacity that serves students and educational staff.

Public school pupils in UAE will return to school campuses for the new academic year 2022-2023 on Monday, August 29.

According to the Emirates ESE, teachers and administrative staff have already reported back to schools for preparations.

The ESE has urged students and school staff to undergo the Covid-19 test because they have to present a 96 hour negative PCR result on the first day of reporting to school.

UAE authorities announced on Tuesday that more than 1.65 million students will be returning to schools.

Addressing a media briefing, authorities said they have completed all Covid safety preparations to receive the students safely.

Officials also announced updated Covid safety protocols for students of public schools. Students aged 12 years and over and administrative and educational staff have to produce a negative PCR test result within 96 hours of the first day of school. Periodic PCR tests after are not required. Symptomatic students, however, will need to test.

A government spokesperson said masks remain mandatory in closed spaces, but social distancing is no longer mandatory inside schools and buses. School managements and bus operators can implement distancing measures as they deem fit.

Remote learning will be made available to students who test positive for Covid-19.

Those who have symptoms of respiratory illnesses can learn remotely till they get their PCR test results.

Thermal screenings are not required, provided students who have high temperatures stay away from schools and test for Covid. If they test negative, they have to apply for a sick leave.