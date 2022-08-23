Back to school in UAE: Updated Covid safety protocols announced for new academic year

More than one million students will return to educational institutions next week

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 23 Aug 2022, 5:18 PM Last updated: Tue 23 Aug 2022, 6:29 PM

More than one million students will return to educational institutions when the new academic year 2022-23 begins next week. Authorities in the UAE have completed all Covid safety preparations to receive the students.

Addressing a media briefing on Tuesday, authorities announced updated Covid safety protocols for students of public schools.

Students aged 12 years and over and administrative and educational staff have to produce a negative PCR test result within 96 hours of the first day of school. Periodic PCR tests after are not required. Symptomatic students, however, will need to test.

A government spokesperson said masks remain mandatory in closed spaces, but social distancing is no longer mandatory inside schools and buses. School managements and bus operators can implement distancing measures as they deem fit.

Remote learning will be made available to students who test positive for Covid-19. Those who have symptoms of respiratory illnesses can learn remotely till they get their PCR test results.

Thermal screenings are not required, provided students who have high temperatures stay away from schools and test for Covid. If they test negative, they have to apply for a sick leave.

