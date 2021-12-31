Covid in UAE: Daily cases cross 2,400-mark

Total active cases stand at 14,718.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 2,426 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 875 recoveries and 2 deaths.

Total cases as of December 31 stand at 761,937 while total recoveries are 745,055. The death toll rose to 2,164.

The country reported 14,718 active cases today.

With daily Covid-19 cases rising, the UAE’s Ministry of Education had recently announced distance learning for the first two weeks of the new school term. The decision applies to schools, colleges and training centres.

In the UAE, each Emirate has its own disaster management committee that formulates crisis plans at the local level. Four Emirates have already announced the mode of learning as schools open after the winter break.

Meanwhile, over 200 Dubai Municipality inspectors will ensure that Covid safety rules are followed at shopping centres, food establishments, hotels, parks and beaches during New Year’s Eve celebrations. These inspectors will be stationed inside celebration sites.

This came as the civic body announced a “comprehensive plan” to secure the New Year’s Eve celebrations in coordination with different government entities.

The plan will also see more than 100 inspectors and observers stationed outside the celebration sites and areas close to them. The Dubai Municipality will use its smart platforms to monitor violations, especially within the celebration areas.

Internationally, the Omicron-fueled surge that is sending Covid-19 cases rocketing in the US is putting children in the hospital in record numbers, and experts lament that most of the youngsters are not vaccinated.

“It’s just so heartbreaking,” said Dr. Paul Offit, an infectious-disease expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. "It was hard enough last year, but now you know that you have a way to prevent all this.”