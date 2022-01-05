Covid in India: Surge in cases delays release of much-awaited films

At a meeting with his White House pandemic response team, Biden said the new order will take the stockpile to 20 million from 10 million pills
coronavirus9 hours ago
With the continuing surge in Covid-19 cases across India, directors are delaying the release of their much-awaited films. News reports on Wednesday claimed that 'Radhe Shyam', which was to be released on January 14, has been postponed to March.
Radha Krishna Kumar, the director, had earlier told the media that the release could be postponed if the situation worsened. Distributors have been informed about the delay and the rescheduling of the release.
S.S. Rajamouli’s 'RRR' too has been delayed. It was originally planned to be screened from January 7. “Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film,” announced the film production house. “As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promise to bring back the Glory of Indian cinema and at the right time, we will.”
Similarly, the release of Gowtam Tinnanuri’s 'Jersey' was also postponed. “In view of the current circumstances and new Covid guidelines, we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film Jersey,” said the producers.
The film, which features Shahid Kapoor, is a remake of the original Telugu film, which had Nani and Shraddha Srinath in key roles.
US reports a global record of more than 1 million Covid-19 cases
The US president says there is no excuse for anyone being unvaccinated
Distance learning will continue for two weeks as a precautionary measure
Europe has registered more than 100 million Covid cases since the start of the pandemic
Staff shortages and rising cases across the UK a concern for health authorities
Armani is the first major Italian fashion label to cancel its upcoming shows this year due to rising infections
The Swedish palace says the king and queen have mild symptoms and are feeling well
