Covid in India: Surge in cases delays release of much-awaited films

Many Indian states are closing theatres to curb spread of virus.

By Our Reporter Published: Wed 5 Jan 2022, 9:29 AM Last updated: Wed 5 Jan 2022, 9:32 AM

With the continuing surge in Covid-19 cases across India, directors are delaying the release of their much-awaited films. News reports on Wednesday claimed that 'Radhe Shyam', which was to be released on January 14, has been postponed to March.

Radha Krishna Kumar, the director, had earlier told the media that the release could be postponed if the situation worsened. Distributors have been informed about the delay and the rescheduling of the release.

S.S. Rajamouli’s 'RRR' too has been delayed. It was originally planned to be screened from January 7. “Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film,” announced the film production house. “As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promise to bring back the Glory of Indian cinema and at the right time, we will.”

Similarly, the release of Gowtam Tinnanuri’s 'Jersey' was also postponed. “In view of the current circumstances and new Covid guidelines, we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film Jersey,” said the producers.

The film, which features Shahid Kapoor, is a remake of the original Telugu film, which had Nani and Shraddha Srinath in key roles.