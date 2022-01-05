India's new Covid-19 cases double in four days to 58,097

Total cases rise to more than 35 million.

By Reuters Published: Wed 5 Jan 2022, 8:12 AM

India reported 58,097 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, twice the number seen only four days ago, according to health ministry data, taking the total to more than 35 million.

Deaths rose by 534, including the southern state of Kerala's updated death toll of 423, lifting the national total to 482,551.