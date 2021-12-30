Covid in Abu Dhabi: New Al Hosn app feature to provide up-to-date vaccine rates in schools

The Abu Dhabi Blue Schools initiative has been integrated into the app

Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 30 Dec 2021, 5:27 PM

Abu Dhabi parents can now view schools' accurate vaccination rates across their children's classrooms, macrobubbles and schools.

Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) and Al Hosn National Health System have announced that the Abu Dhabi Blue Schools initiative has been integrated into the Al Hosn app.

The integration reflects Adek's commitment to foster transparency, encourage optimal vaccination rates and ensure the health and safety of the Abu Dhabi school community.

Amer Al Hammadi, Adek undersecretary, said: "We believe this honest, responsible and private utilisation of data will afford increased visibility and encourage more parents to play their role in fostering health and safety across the emirate’s education ecosystem.”

As of December 30, Abu Dhabi parents can update their Al Hosn app through the AppStore and GooglePlay, add their children to their personal accounts and access school information through the Abu Dhabi Blue Schools feature.

To ensure student privacy, school and classroom vaccination insights will appear as anonymised percentages and numbers.

With the launch of the Abu Dhabi Blue Schools feature on the Alhosn App, schools' vaccination numbers and percentages for in-class students will be updated every fortnight.

“While vaccination of students below 16 years old remains optional, we are confident that parents will continue to foster health and safety of school communities with further vaccination uptake in the new year,” said Al Hammadi.

Launched in October 2021, the Abu Dhabi Blue Schools initiative encourages immunisation of all students to increase protection against Covid-19 and its variants. The initiative offers Abu Dhabi schools a clear roadmap to normalcy by providing customized privileges based on student vaccination rates.

Since its launch, the initiative has helped drive increased vaccination uptake among private and charter school students, with 42 schools already moving to the yellow tier, 22 to the green tier, and two schools to the blue tier after achieving over 85 per cent vaccination rates for students attending schools physically.