Abu Dhabi: 95% of private school teachers, other staff vaccinated against Covid-19

Fifty per cent of students in private and charter schools have also been vaccinated

Reuters file photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 21 Nov 2021, 3:47 PM

A total of 38,329 teachers, administrative staff and other workers in Abu Dhabi private schools have been vaccinated against Covid-19, which is 95 per cent of the total number of school workers, according to education regulators.

Statistics issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) also showed that less than 50 per cent of students in majority of private and charter schools in Abu Dhabi have been vaccinated and are still in the “orange category” of the Blue Schools initiative.

Adek had earlier this month said it brought forward the implementation of its Blue Schools Initiative following an increase in Covid-19 vaccination adoption to reach 37 per cent among students attending the emirate’s private and charter schools since the beginning of the academic year 2021/22.

At the beginning of November, authorities said 93 per cent of students aged 16+, 68 per cent aged 12 to 15, and 21 per cent under 12 years of age had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Blue Schools Initiative recognises vaccination as the key path to recovery and encourages immunisation of this remaining group of students, increasing their protection against Covid-19 and minimising the impact of possible infections.

Education regulators had earlier said schools will be tiered based on student vaccination rates. Schools with more students vaccinated will be able to gradually relax measures, including reduced social distancing requirements, relaxed mask-wearing protocols, increased classroom and school transport capacity, and a return to extra-curricular activities, in-school events and field trips.

The four tiers are: ‘Orange’ for schools with less than 50 per cent of students vaccinated, ‘Yellow’ for schools with 50-60 per cent of students vaccinated, ‘Green’ for schools with 65-84 per cent of students vaccinated and ‘Blue’ for schools with 85 per cent and above students vaccinated.

Vaccination of students under 16 remains voluntary, according to government protocols. In recognising vaccination adoption as the key path to post-pandemic recovery, the Blue Schools Initiative encourages immunization of all students to increase protection against Covid-19 and minimize the impact of possible infections.

Private schools in Abu Dhabi have been working relentlessly and have been talking to students and their parents about the importance of vaccination for their health and for returning to normalcy following the implementation of the Blue Schools initiative.

George Mathew, CEO and principal of Gems Indian School in Abu Dhabi, earlier told Khaleej Times that his team was keen on getting their pupils vaccinated so as to remain in the ‘blue’ tier.

“We are showing the importance of the vaccine to our parents, and many have taken their kids for jabs with number of vaccinated pupils growing daily,” said Mathew.

“We tell the parents that education, especially for young children has always been physical through pupils interacting with teachers and their classmates,” he added.