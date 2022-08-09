Covid-19: Top UAE hospitals resume normal operations as threat of virus wanes

Published: Tue 9 Aug 2022, 1:38 PM

Corniche Hospital and Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) in the UAE Capital have resumed normal operations and continue to provide specialised and comprehensive healthcare services to patients, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) said.

The announcement coincides with the consistent drops in the number of Covid-19 cases registered in the past few weeks. On August 5, the caseloads dropped below 1,000 for the first time in two months and the decline has been continuing.

Corniche Hospital is the UAE’s leading tertiary women and newborn hospital, providing high-quality services. SKMC remains committed to providing exceptional adult surgical and medical services in its inpatient and outpatient facilities.

The hospitals are also accepting a broader range of medical insurance. The coverage expansion is in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision to provide quality healthcare to all its citizens and residents. The list of accepted medical insurance includes Daman, Aetna, RAK Insurance, Salama, Saico, NGI, AXA Dubai, Insurance House, MetLife Alico, Oman Insurance, Watania, NextCare, National Life and General Insurance, Orient, NAS-Neuron, ADNIC, Cigna, Qatar Insurance Company, Al Ain Ahlia, Al Hilal Takaful, Emirates Insurance Company and Takaful Emarat.

SEHA underlined the return to normal operations as a “key milestone” which was achieved thanks to the consistent efforts of the healthcare sector and the UAE government, which has drastically reduced the number of Covid-19 cases requiring medical care.

Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti, Group CEO, SEHA, said: “As healthcare leaders, we owe it to the community we serve to cater to the healthcare needs of every patient. Corniche Hospital and SKMC’s return to normal is a testament to our medical staff’s dedication to their patients. I am exceedingly proud of the work put in by the teams at the helm of both hospitals and pledge that we shall continue to provide our patients with the highest quality of care.”

While case numbers in the UAE are coming down, new Covid-19 cases continue to emerge across the world. The UAE government continues to adopt precautionary measures to keep cases at a minimum. The country’s efforts have been significantly successful, and it has been a leader in the global fight against the pandemic.

Al Kuwaiti praised the tireless efforts made by the medical cadres across all healthcare facilities in the Emirate. He urged all members of society to continue taking all the necessary precautions.

SEHA owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi, and appointment to any of these facilities can be made by calling 800 50, through www.seha.ae/, through the SEHA Mobile app or WhatsApp on 02-4102200.

