Covid-19: Pakistan vaccinates 50% of eligible population against virus

Ministry cautions citizens that the fight against the pandemic is not over yet.

By Web Desk Published: Wed 10 Nov 2021, 12:16 PM

Pakistan has vaccinated half of its eligible population, aged over 12 years, against Covid-19, the Ministry of National Health Services announced on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the ministry announced the milestone along with cautioning citizens that the fight against the pandemic is not over yet.

“We must continue to encourage our friends, family members, and neighbours to get vaccinated immediately against this deadly disease.'

Asad Umar, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Chairman National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), has said that Punjab became the first province to have more than half of its eligible population with at least one dose at 52 per cent. KP follows with 48 per cent, Sind 40 per cent and Balochistan at 17 per cent.

Federal territories leading in vaccination: Islamabad at 87 per cent, Azad Jammu and Kashmir at 59 per cent and Gilgit Baltistan at 54 per cent.

In October, the country achieved the milestone of 100 million inoculations against the coronavirus. Out of 68 million eligible individuals for the Covid-19 vaccination, more than 38 million were fully vaccinated and 30 million had received a single dose by October 23.

Umar said partially vaccinated 30 million people should get their second shot to improve their immunity.

He urged non-vaccinated individuals to get the Covid-19 vaccine for the safety of their family, society and themselves as soon as possible.

