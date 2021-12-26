UAE

Covid-19: Oman sets double jab entry requirement for visitors

Country has also cancelled decision suspending entry from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini and Mozambique

AFP
By Reuters

Published: Sun 26 Dec 2021, 4:23 PM

Last updated: Sun 26 Dec 2021, 4:36 PM

Omani authorities require foreign travellers aged 18 or older to have received at least two Covid-19 vaccine doses to enter the country, the state news agency reported on Sunday.

The sultanate also cancelled a previous decision that suspended entry from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini and Mozambique.


