The total doses administered now stand at 22.9 million
coronavirus21 hours ago
AstraZeneca said on Thursday preliminary data from a trial it conducted on its Covid-19 shot, Vaxzevria, showed it generated a higher antibody response against the Omicron variant and others, including Beta, Delta, Alpha and Gamma, when given as a third booster dose.
The increased response was seen in people who were previously vaccinated with either Vaxzevria or an mRNA vaccine, the drugmaker said, adding that it would submit this data to regulators worldwide given the urgent need for boosters.
AstraZeneca has developed the vaccine with researchers from the University of Oxford, and lab studies last month found a three-dose course of Vaxzevria was effective against the rapidly spreading new variant.
The data is the first released by the company from its trials into boosters of its vaccine.
The company said it adds to the growing evidence that supports a third dose of its vaccine irrespective of the primary vaccination schedule.
"These important studies show that a third dose of Vaxzevria after two initial doses of the same vaccine, or after mRNA or inactivated vaccines, strongly boosts immunity against Covid-19," Oxford Vaccine Group chief Andrew Pollard said in a statement.
ALSO READ:
A major British trial in December found that AstraZeneca's shot increased antibodies when given as a booster after initial vaccination with its own shot or Pfizer's, which is based on mRNA technology.
However, the study concluded that mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna gave the biggest boost to antibodies when given as a booster dose.
The total doses administered now stand at 22.9 million
coronavirus21 hours ago
Total active cases stand at 35,463
coronavirus23 hours ago
Other Gulf Arab states have also seen infections surge in the past month.
coronavirus23 hours ago
The data was based on the content choices of over 560,000 registered UAE learners.
coronavirus1 day ago
Kyrgyz healthcare ministry registered 465 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.
coronavirus1 day ago
Samsung, SK, Hyundai Heavy employees test positive -sources, company
coronavirus1 day ago
LNJP has done a study on Omicron and submitted data of 13 patients.
coronavirus1 day ago
Individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travel also do not need to get tested.
coronavirus1 day ago