UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Covid-19: List of reported Omicron cases by region

Scientists are still gathering data to establish how contagious the variant is

Reuters
Reuters

By Reuters

Published: Fri 3 Dec 2021, 6:41 PM

Last updated: Fri 3 Dec 2021, 6:45 PM

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus was first detected in southern Africa last month and dubbed a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organisation.

Scientists are still gathering data to establish how contagious and severe it is.

Following is a snapshot by region of cases reported in recent days.

RegionCountry Number of cases
Middle East United Arab Emirates1
Saudi Arabia1
Israel3
Europe United Kingdom42
Switzerland2
Sweden 6
Spain 5
Portugal 13
Norway5
Netherlands14
Italy1
Ireland1
Iceland1
Greece1
Germany7
France 2
Finland1
Denmark13
Austria1
Asia-Pacific Sri Lanka1
South Korea6
Singapore2
Malaysia1
India 2
Japan2
Australia9
AmericasUnited States10
Canada10
Brazil3
Africa ZimbabweUnspecified number of cases
South AfricaInfections spreading in seven of nine provinces
Nigeria3
Mozambique2
Ghana34
Botswana19

ALSO READ:


More news from coronavirus