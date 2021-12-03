Covid-19: List of reported Omicron cases by region

Scientists are still gathering data to establish how contagious the variant is

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Fri 3 Dec 2021, 6:41 PM Last updated: Fri 3 Dec 2021, 6:45 PM

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus was first detected in southern Africa last month and dubbed a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organisation.

Scientists are still gathering data to establish how contagious and severe it is.

Following is a snapshot by region of cases reported in recent days.

Region Country Number of cases Middle East United Arab Emirates 1 Saudi Arabia 1 Israel 3 Europe United Kingdom 42 Switzerland 2 Sweden 6 Spain 5 Portugal 13 Norway 5 Netherlands 14 Italy 1 Ireland 1 Iceland 1 Greece 1 Germany 7 France 2 Finland 1 Denmark 13 Austria 1 Asia-Pacific Sri Lanka 1 South Korea 6 Singapore 2 Malaysia 1 India 2 Japan 2 Australia 9 Americas United States 10 Canada 10 Brazil 3 Africa Zimbabwe Unspecified number of cases South Africa Infections spreading in seven of nine provinces Nigeria 3 Mozambique 2 Ghana 34 Botswana 19

ALSO READ: