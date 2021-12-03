Covid-19: List of reported Omicron cases by region

Between 100 and 120 people had gathered for a Christmas party in Oslo
The Omicron variant of the coronavirus was first detected in southern Africa last month and dubbed a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organisation.
Scientists are still gathering data to establish how contagious and severe it is.
Following is a snapshot by region of cases reported in recent days.
|Region
|Country
|Number of cases
|Middle East
|United Arab Emirates
|1
|Saudi Arabia
|1
|Israel
|3
|Europe
|United Kingdom
|42
|Switzerland
|2
|Sweden
|6
|Spain
|5
|Portugal
|13
|Norway
|5
|Netherlands
|14
|Italy
|1
|Ireland
|1
|Iceland
|1
|Greece
|1
|Germany
|7
|France
|2
|Finland
|1
|Denmark
|13
|Austria
|1
|Asia-Pacific
|Sri Lanka
|1
|South Korea
|6
|Singapore
|2
|Malaysia
|1
|India
|2
|Japan
|2
|Australia
|9
|Americas
|United States
|10
|Canada
|10
|Brazil
|3
|Africa
|Zimbabwe
|Unspecified number of cases
|South Africa
|Infections spreading in seven of nine provinces
|Nigeria
|3
|Mozambique
|2
|Ghana
|34
|Botswana
|19
