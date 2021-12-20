UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Covid-19: Kuwait to make vaccine booster compulsory

Incoming travellers have to quarantine at home for 10 days unless they receive a negative PCR test

Reuters
Reuters

By Reuters

Published: Mon 20 Dec 2021, 7:25 PM

Kuwait will require anyone who has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 for nine months to get a booster shot, the government communication centre tweeted on Monday.

Kuwait will also require incoming travellers to quarantine at home for 10 days unless they receive a negative PCR test for the coronavirus within 72 hours of their arrival.


More news from coronavirus