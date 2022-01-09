Covid-19: Israel to issue young children with free home tests, PM Bennett says

By Reuters Published: Sun 9 Jan 2022, 1:45 PM Last updated: Sun 9 Jan 2022, 2:09 PM

Israel will issue kindergartners and elementary schoolchildren with free Covid-19 home tests, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday, adding that his government was also trying to lower commercial costs of the antigen kits.

The government last week earmarked PCR and institutional antigen testing for only people at high coronavirus risk, saying the less vulnerable should home-test instead.