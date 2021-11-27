Covid-19: Iran bans travel from southern Africa over Omicron variant

Committee of health experts from 27 states agreed on the need to impose temporary restriction.
Iran has banned the entry of travellers from South Africa and five neighbouring countries after the discovery of a new coronavirus variant in the region, a top Iranian epidemiology official said on Friday.
Iranians arriving from the region will be admitted after testing negative twice for Covid-19, Mohammad Mehdi Gouya, head of Iran’s Centre for Disease Control, was quoted as saying by state broadcaster IRIB.
Iran on Friday reported 86 deaths from Covid-19 as the total number of fatalities reached 129,462 in the worst-hit country in the Middle East.
