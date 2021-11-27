Covid-19: Iran bans travel from southern Africa over Omicron variant

By Reuters Published: Sat 27 Nov 2021, 12:45 AM

Iran has banned the entry of travellers from South Africa and five neighbouring countries after the discovery of a new coronavirus variant in the region, a top Iranian epidemiology official said on Friday.

Iranians arriving from the region will be admitted after testing negative twice for Covid-19, Mohammad Mehdi Gouya, head of Iran’s Centre for Disease Control, was quoted as saying by state broadcaster IRIB.

Iran on Friday reported 86 deaths from Covid-19 as the total number of fatalities reached 129,462 in the worst-hit country in the Middle East.