Covid-19: India sees highest single-day spike in seven months

A total of 3,007 cases of Omicron have also been reported in the country

By PTI Published: Fri 7 Jan 2022, 9:30 AM

The single-day rise in coronavirus infections was recorded above 100,000 after 214 days, taking India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases to 35,226,386 which includes 3,007 cases of Omicron reported across 27 states and UTs, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. Out of the total Omicron cases reported so far, 1,199 people have recovered or migrated.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 876 cases followed by Delhi at 465, Karnataka 333, Rajasthan 291, Kerala 284 and Gujarat 204.

The country saw a single day rise of 117,100 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 371,363, the highest in around 120 days, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll climbed to 483,178 with 302 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

The country last reported over one lakh cases on June 7 last year when 100,636 infections were recorded.

The active cases comprise 1.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has decreased to 97.57 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 85,962 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.