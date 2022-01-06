Covid-19 Omicron state-wise restrictions in India; all you need to know

Measures imposed by some of the worst-hit states to curb the spread of the variant.

Reuters

By Our Reporter Published: Thu 6 Jan 2022, 11:55 AM

Many Indian states have imposed restrictions to tackle the Omicron surge. We highlight the ones that some of the worst-hit states have introduced:

Maharashtra

Mumbai’s Municipal Corporation has issued modified guidelines for international travellers landing at the airport. All of them will have to undergo rapid RT-PCR tests at the airport.

The civic body has directed students from class I to IX will stay at home, but classes for X and XII students will continue. The maximum number of people allowed to attend weddings, political, social or religious functions is 50. For funerals, the number has been pegged at 20.

Residents in Mumbai have been asked to wear triple-layer masks while travelling in public buses and local trains. Schools (classes I to VIII) will remain closed till January 30 in Pune.

Delhi-National Capital Region

A weekend curfew has been imposed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority. Government employees will have to work from home, while private companies will be allowed to function at 50 per cent capacity. Only essential movement is allowed during the curfew.

Schools, colleges and movie theatres have been closed and night curfew is in force between 10pm and 5am.

The administration in Noida has declared night curfew (from 10pm to 6am) till January 14. Gyms and swimming pools will be closed, while restaurants and cinema halls will function at 50 per cent capacity. Only 100 persons will be allowed inside a close venue for weddings. Schools will remain shut till further orders.

Chandigarh

Restrictions have been imposed on the entry of people to public places. All restaurants, hotels, coffee shops and other eating places will operate at 50 per cent capacity. And only customers who have taken both doses of the vaccine will be allowed entry.

Gujarat

The state government has imposed night curfew in major cities including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh.

Karnataka

The state has been placed under a weekend lockdown for two weeks; curfew is in force from Friday 10pm to Monday 5am. Night curfew in the state will be from 10pm to 5am. Clubs, restaurants, bars, hotels, cinema theatres, multiplexes and auditoriums can operate with 50 per cent seating capacity. Schools from nursery to class IX have been shut for two weeks. Not more than 200 people can attend weddings in open spaces and 100 in closed halls.

Tamil Nadu

There is statewide night curfew between 10pm and 5am. A shutdown will be enforced on Sunday (January 9); there will be 50 per cent occupancy in buses, suburban trains and the metro trains. Cultural events including the ‘pongal’ festival have been postponed and entertainment and amusement parks will remain closed. Visits to places of worship will not be allowed on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Political, social and cultural congregations will not be allowed.

Kerala

Screening of all passengers at airports in the state. Restrictions on the number of participants in public events; if they are held in closed premises, the numbers are limited to 75, while in open spaces, 150 people will be allowed.

Telangana

The government has imposed a ban on rallies, public meetings and mass gatherings related to political, cultural or religious events. It is mandatory to wear face masks, maintain physical distance, provision of hand hygiene and screening at entry points for public transport, shops, malls and offices. The orders will remain in force till January 10.

Andhra Pradesh

The government has stepped up testing and contract tracing; however, because of few cases of Omicron, it has not announced any new curbs or imposed curfews.

Goa: Schools and colleges will remain shut till January 26. However, students of classes XI and XII, who have got themselves vaccinated, can attend school.

Punjab

Night curfew has been imposed across the state (from 10pm to 5am); however, essential services have been excluded. All educational institutions will remain closed and students will have to opt for online classes. Cinema theatres, malls, restaurants and spas will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity, though all staff must be fully vaccinated. No services will be provided to citizens not wearing masks in government and private offices.

Haryana

Attendance at government offices, boards and corporations has been limited to 50 per cent of the total strength. The remaining staff will work from home. All universities and colleges will remain closed till January 12. Night curfew is in force from 11pm to 5am. Gatherings of more than 200 people have been banned.

West Bengal

The state government has imposed restrictions on flights from New Delhi and Mumbai to just twice a week. Schools and colleges have been shut down and offices have to work with half the workforce. Only essential services are allowed between 10pm and 5am till January 15.

Chhattisgarh

The state has imposed a ban on rallies, processions and other public events. A night clampdown has been imposed between 10pm and 6am in districts where the positivity rate is four per cent and above.

Jharkhand

All educational institutions, gyms, parks, swimming pools and tourist spots will remain shut till January 15. Markets will have to shut at 8pm.

Bihar

The state government has imposed night curfew from 10pm to 5am. Students from pre-school and classes I to VIII will have to remain at home and pursue online classes. Classes IX to XII will function at 50 per cent capacity. The government has also directed the closure of religious places, malls, cinemas, clubs, swimming pools, gyms, stadiums and parks till January 21.

Odisha

Schools and colleges will be closed till February 1, but online teaching would continue for students in classes X and XII. Shops can operate between 5am and 9pm, while markets and cinema halls will have to shut at 9pm.

Assam

Night curfew is in force from 11.30pm to 6am; most establishments will have to shut down by 10.30pm.

Meghalaya

A few restrictions have been imposed in the state including movement of private vehicles in Shillong (with odd and even numbers being made applicable). Night curfew has been imposed in the city and all other districts from 10pm to 5am.