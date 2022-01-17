Covid-19 in India: Marriage registration service temporarily stopped in Mumbai

Britain has a backlog of around 5.9 million people awaiting cancer screenings, scheduled surgeries and other planned care
In wake of the rising Covid-19 case across the city, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has temporarily suspended the marriage registration service.
In a press note by BMC, it said: “Marriage registration service temporarily stopped due to current Covid-19 situation in Mumbai. The service will be restarted soon with the facility of appointment, date, and time.”
“Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is also exploring the provision of a video KYC option,” informed BMC.
Mumbai reported 7,895 new cases of Covid-19 out of 57,534 tests conducted during the last 24 hours.
According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin, the total number of cases of the disease in Mumbai has gone up to 999,862.
Eleven people lost their lives due to the virus during the last 24 hours and the death toll has gone up to 16,257. The city has 60,371 active cases.
The bulletin said that 21,025 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 920,383.
It said 688 people were hospitalised in the past 24 hours taking the total hospitalisations to 5,722.
There are a total of 38,127 beds in Mumbai. The current bed occupancy rate is 15.0 per cent.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 41,327 new cases and 29 deaths during the last 24 hours, the state health bulletin said on Sunday.
At present as many as eight Omicron infections were reported in the state taking the case tally to 1,738.
