Covid-19: Hong Kong leader says no plans to tighten social distancing measures

The total doses administered now stand at 24.3 million
coronavirus1 day ago
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Monday there were no current plans to further tighten strict social distancing measures as authorities battle to contain a deepening coronavirus outbreak which has submerged its health system and seen deaths soar.
Lam said there was limited room to tighten further, with the global financial hub already having put in place the strictest measures since its Covid strategy began in 2020. Gatherings of more than two people are banned, most venues are shut - including schools - and masks are compulsory everywhere, even when exercising outdoors.
"The government has to be very careful before tightening social distancing measures further ... with the need to consider the mental health of citizens," she told a daily press briefing.
Lam said last week that the city government had no time frame for a potential compulsory mass testing of Hong Kong's 7.4 million residents.
Hong Kong has reported more than 700,000 infections and about 4,000 deaths, most of them taking place in the past three weeks. The former British colony has followed mainland China's 'dynamic zero' Covid strategy which seeks to curb all outbreaks as soon as they occur.
ALSO READ:
The territory has had its borders effectively sealed for two years with few flights able to land here and most transit passengers banned.
But deaths have spiked, particularly amongst its mostly unvaccinated elderly, with the city registering the most deaths per million people globally in the week to March 10, according to data publication Our World in Data.
Lam's comments came after China reported a surge in new local coronavirus cases on Sunday, more than triple the caseload of the previous day, and the highest in about two years.
The total doses administered now stand at 24.3 million
coronavirus1 day ago
Scrapping of Rapid PCR/PCR tests brought a sigh of relief for UAE-bound business travellers and tourists
coronavirus1 day ago
Over 141.8 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.
coronavirus1 day ago
Travellers no longer have to present a negative PCR test on arrival
coronavirus1 day ago
Health authorities reported 29,381 new infections on Friday
coronavirus2 days ago
Health officials in New South Wales this week flagged concern about a rise in the new BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron
coronavirus2 days ago
Since the first reported death in 2020, the country has since seen over 515,000 confirmed deaths caused by the virus
coronavirus2 days ago
Several cities have taken measures such as cancelling group events, launching rounds of mass testing and cutting face-to-face classes in school
coronavirus2 days ago