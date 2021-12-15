More than 50,000 people have been quarantined at centralised facilities.
coronavirus1 day ago
Alphabet Inc's Google told its employees they would lose pay and eventually be fired if they do not follow its Covid-19 vaccination rules, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing internal documents.
A memo circulated by Google's leadership said employees had until December 3 to declare their vaccination status and upload documentation showing proof, or to apply for a medical or religious exemption, according to the report.
After that date, Google said it would start contacting employees who had not uploaded their status or were unvaccinated and those whose exemption requests were not approved, CNBC reported.
Employees who have not complied with the vaccination rules by January 18 will be placed on "paid administrative leave" for 30 days, CNBC reported, followed by "unpaid personal leave" for up to six months and termination.
When contacted by Reuters, Google did not directly comment on the CNBC report, but said, "we're committed to doing everything possible to help our employees who can get vaccinated do so, and firmly stand behind our vaccination policy."
ALSO READ:
Earlier this month, Google delayed its return-to-office plan indefinitely amid Omicron variant fears and some resistance from its employees to company-mandated vaccinations. It earlier expected staff to return to office for about three days a week from January 10.
More than 50,000 people have been quarantined at centralised facilities.
coronavirus1 day ago
The order comes as the per capita rate of new coronavirus cases in California has jumped 47 per cent in the past two weeks
coronavirus1 day ago
New York’s Department of Health ordered healthcare professionals who come in contact with patients or other employees to be vaccinated by Nov 22
coronavirus1 day ago
Covid-19 vaccines may contribute to a reduction in the health burden of long Covid
coronavirus1 day ago
Ontario has directed government staff, who started gradually returning to their offices in November, to go back to working from home
coronavirus1 day ago
Minister says Nigeria will no longer accept vaccines with a short shelf life
coronavirus1 day ago
Home testing kits were also unavailable
coronavirus1 day ago
Health Secretary Sajid Javid says no variant of Covid-19 has spread this fast
coronavirus1 day ago