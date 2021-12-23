Covid-19: AstraZeneca, Pfizer booster may increase protection against Omicron, says study

New cases have increased from less than 50 around 10 days ago to 665 on Wednesday
A third dose of both the AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines significantly increased the immune response to the omicron variant, according to a new study by University of Oxford researchers.
The laboratory study, which hasn’t been peer reviewed yet, compared antibody levels in blood samples from people who received two doses of vaccine with samples from those who had received a third dose.
While two doses provided much less protection against omicron than earlier variants, levels of neutralizing antibodies rose sharply after a third dose, the study found.
“In summary, neutralization titres against omicron are boosted following a third vaccine dose, meaning that the campaign to deploy booster vaccines should add considerable protection against omicron infection,” the researchers wrote.
The study also found that unvaccinated people who had recovered from Covid-19 probably have “little protection from reinfection with omicron,” though they may have some protection against serious illness.
India has recorded 236 Omicron coronavirus cases across 16 states over the last 24 hours.
The Games, set to run from February 4 to February 20, will take place in a 'closed loop' to curb virus spread.
Most states require travellers to have a negative test result 72 hours before departure in order to be allowed entry.
NICD data shows that seven-day moving average of daily cases was on a downward trajectory in Gauteng.
Only 2 per cent of the country's 206 million people are fully vaccinated
Cinemas, theaters and concert halls will be closed, indoor activities banned
Initial supplies of the drug, Paxlovid, will be extremely limited
