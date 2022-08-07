Coronavirus: UAE reports 945 Covid-19 cases, 980 recoveries, no deaths

Over 178.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Sun 7 Aug 2022, 2:41 PM Last updated: Sun 7 Aug 2022, 2:44 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 945 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 980 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,769.

The new cases were detected through 191,532 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on August 7 are 998,714, while total recoveries stand at 977,608. The death toll now stands at 2,337.

China has shortened the suspension time for inbound international flights on routes found to have Covid-19 cases starting on August 7.

The country's aviation regulator said in a statement on Sunday that flights on a route with an identified coronavirus case will be suspended for one week if 4 per cent of passengers test positive, and two weeks if 8% of passengers test positive.

Previously, the aviation regulator's policy was that if five passengers tested positive, the airline's flights for that route would be suspended for two weeks. The suspension will last for four weeks if 10 or more passengers test positive.

Meanwhile, If declining number of Covid-19 cases in the past couple of weeks are an indication, the UAE seems to have turned the corner on the Omicron era of pandemic.

For the first time in eight weeks, which included a period of public holidays, the caseloads have dropped below 1,000.

Frontline doctors told Khaleej Times that the trend seen in the UAE has a similar trajectory witnessed worldwide. The WHO’s Covid-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update noted that, globally, the number of cases decreased by nine per cent between July 25 and 31, as compared to the previous week.