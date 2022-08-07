Coronavirus: China shortens suspensions for international flights linked to Covid-19 cases

The former Portuguese colony reopened its casinos on July 23, as authorities began unwinding their tight rules
China has shortened the suspension time for inbound international flights on routes found to have Covid-19 cases starting on August 7.
The country's aviation regulator said in a statement on Sunday that flights on a route with an identified coronavirus case will be suspended for one week if 4 per cent of passengers test positive, and two weeks if 8% of passengers test positive.
Previously, the aviation regulator's policy was that if five passengers tested positive, the airline's flights for that route would be suspended for two weeks. The suspension will last for four weeks if 10 or more passengers test positive.
