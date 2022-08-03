Macau resumes quarantine-free travel with mainland China

This is a further relaxation of its Covid-19 policies, as the world's biggest gambling hub seeks a return to normalcy

File photo

By Reuters Published: Wed 3 Aug 2022, 11:52 AM

On Wednesday, Macau's government approved of people entering the neighbouring mainland Chinese city of Zhuhai without quarantine-- a further relaxation of stringent Covid-19 policies, as the world's biggest gambling hub seeks a return to normalcy.

Authorities reopened public services and entertainment facilities in Macau on Tuesday.

People leaving the region for Zhuhai must have a certificate that shows a negative Covid-19 test within the past 24 hours, and must take further two tests within three days of arriving in the Chinese city, the government said in a statement.

