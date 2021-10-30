Coronavirus: UAE reports 88 Covid-19 cases, 111 recoveries, 0 deaths

Over 92.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Published: Sat 30 Oct 2021

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 88 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 111 recoveries and 0 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 297,441 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on October 30 are 739,824, while total recoveries stand at 734,014. The death toll now stands at 2,136.

The Office of the US Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) released a declassified intelligence community assessment on Covid-19 origins on Friday, with the report judging that the coronavirus was not developed as a biological weapon.

Barring an unforeseen breakthrough, intelligence agencies won’t be able to conclude whether Covid-19 spread by animal-to-human transmission or leaked from a lab, officials said Friday in releasing a fuller version of their review into the origins of the pandemic.

The paper issued by the Director of National Intelligence elaborates on findings released in August of a 90-day review ordered by President Joe Biden. That review said that US intelligence agencies were divided on the origins of the virus but that analysts do not believe the virus was developed as a bioweapon and that most agencies believe the virus was not genetically engineered.

Meanwhile, the Indian civil aviation regulator on Friday extended the ban on international passenger flights until November 30, 2021. However, the ban is not applicable to cargo flights and those approved by the regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

All scheduled international flights to and from India were banned from March 2020 following the Covid-19 pandemic. The flight ban has been extended towards the end of every month since then by the regulator. However, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has signed bilateral air bubble agreements with several countries.