Coronavirus: UAE reports 72 Covid-19 cases, 92 recoveries, no deaths

The new cases were detected through 264,819 additional tests.

By Web Desk Published: Fri 12 Nov 2021, 1:56 PM Last updated: Fri 12 Nov 2021, 2:01 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 72 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 92 recoveries and no deaths.

Over 96.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Total number of cases in UAE as on November 11 are 740,801, while total recoveries stand at 735,362. The death toll now stands at 2,142.

The EU’s drug watchdog on Thursday approved two Covid-19 antibody treatments, in its first approvals of the groundbreaking therapies that help stop infected people developing symptoms of the disease.

Ronapreve, made by Swiss pharma giant Roche with US biotech firm Regeneron, and Regkirona, developed by South Korea’s Celltrion, got the green light from the European Medicines Agency.

India's Ministry of Home Affairs held a meeting on Monday to discuss the removal of mandatory rapid PCR test for fully vaccinated travellers going to countries in the Middle East, especially the UAE.

A senior official confirmed that the meeting was held to stop compulsory PCR test for those going to UAE.

“We have requested Ministry of External Affairs to take up the matter with UAE government to exempt fully vaccinated travellers to undergo mandatory Rapid PCR test that cost around Rs4,000,” said the official.

Indian and Pakistani nationals reached out to Khaleej Times with the problems they faced while travelling from their countries.