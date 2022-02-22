Coronavirus: UAE reports 626 Covid-19 cases, 1,994 recoveries, 1 death

Over 134.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Tue 22 Feb 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Tue 22 Feb 2022, 2:01 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 626 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,994 recoveries and one death.

Over 134.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

The new cases were detected through 470,793 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 22 are 875,884, while total recoveries stand at 823,015. The death toll now stands at 2,297.

Passengers travelling from certain countries to Dubai don’t need to take a rapid Covid PCR test, Khaleej Times has learnt.

In an updated circular sent to travel agents and airlines, authorities have not specified the requirement for the rapid test at the departure airports of four countries within six hours of the flight.

According to the circular, effective February 22, passengers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka need a negative result of a PCR test taken within 48 hours of travel. They also need to undergo a PCR test on arrival in Dubai. Passengers are required to self-quarantine till they get their test results. The circular does not mention the rapid PCR test requirement.

Information posted on the flydubai website exempts passengers travelling from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka from taking the rapid PCR tests.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that he is scrapping the last domestic coronavirus restrictions in England, including the requirement for people with Covid-19 to self-isolate, even as he acknowledged the potential for new and more deadly variants of the virus.

Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons that the country was “moving from government restrictions to personal responsibility” as part of a plan for treating Covid-19 like other transmissible illnesses such as flu.

“We now have sufficient levels of immunity to complete the transition from protecting people with government interventions to relying on vaccines and treatments as our first line of defence,” Johnson said.

Johnson confirmed that mandatory self-isolation for people with Covid-19 will end starting Thursday, and the routine tracing of infected people’s contacts will stop.