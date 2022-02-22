Dubai flights: No rapid Covid PCR test for India, Pakistan passengers from today

Updated circular sent to travel agents and airlines.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 22 Feb 2022, 12:01 PM Last updated: Tue 22 Feb 2022, 12:28 PM

Passengers travelling from certain countries to Dubai don’t need to take a rapid Covid PCR test, Khaleej Times has learnt.

In an updated circular sent to travel agents and airlines, authorities have not specified the requirement for the rapid test at the departure airports of four countries within six hours of the flight.

According to the circular, effective February 22, passengers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka need a negative result of a PCR test taken within 48 hours of travel. They also need to undergo a PCR test on arrival in Dubai. Passengers are required to self-quarantine till they get their test results. The circular does not mention the rapid PCR test requirement.

Information posted on the flydubai website exempts passengers travelling from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka from taking the rapid PCR tests.

Emirates has not updated the requirements on its website yet.

Pakistani carriers have confirmed receiving the circular.

Earlier, passengers travelling on Emirates, flydubai, Air India and IndiGo via direct flights from Kolkata to Dubai were exempted from the rapid PCR test requirement at the airport.

As the UAE lifted restrictions on passenger traffic from some countries last year, authorities had announced the requirement of a rapid test at departure airports.

Due to the requirement, passengers had to reach the departure airport about six hours before their flights.

