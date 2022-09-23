Coronavirus: UAE reports 388 Covid-19 cases, 405 recoveries, no deaths

Over 189 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 2:03 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 388 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 405 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,334.

The new cases were detected through 214,244 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on September 22 are 1,024,845 while total recoveries stand at 1,004,169. The death toll now stands at 2,342.

Starting Monday (September 26), Hong Kong will no longer require incoming travellers to quarantine in designated hotels.

The decision comes as the city seeks to open up globally after nearly two years.

Incoming travellers will also no longer need a negative PCR test within 48 hours before boarding a plane to Hong Kong, the city's chief executive John Lee said Friday at a news conference. Instead, they will need to present a negative Covid-19 result from a rapid antigen test conducted within 24 hours before boarding the flight.

“While we can control the trend of the epidemic, we must allow the maximum room to allow connectivity with the world, so that we can have economic momentum and to reduce inconvenience to arriving travellers,” said Lee, who also said that authorities will not roll back the measures announced Friday.

Meanwhile, Japan on Thursday announced that it will lift tough Covid restrictions on foreign tourists, reopening the borders after two and a half years.

"Finally, Japan will reopen the border," Digital Minister Taro Kono wrote on Twitter.

"Visa waiver is back, no daily limit and free individual visits."

He made the announcement ahead of a speech at the New York Stock Exchange by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is attending the UN General Assembly and is expected to offer details on the easing of entrance rules.

Japan, along with China, has been a holdout in continuing tough restrictions on visitors as much of the world has moved on from the pandemic.

