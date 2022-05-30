Coronavirus: UAE reports 383 Covid-19 cases, 379 recoveries, 1 death

Total active cases stand at 14,064

By Web Desk Published: Mon 30 May 2022, 1:54 PM Last updated: Mon 30 May 2022, 2:04 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 383 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 379 recoveries and 1 death.

The new cases were detected through 151,541 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 30 are 907,824, while total recoveries stand at 891,455. The death toll now stands at 2,305.

North Korea has lifted movement restrictions imposed in the capital Pyongyang after its first admission of Covid-19 outbreak weeks ago, media reported, as the isolated country says the virus situation is now under control.

The North has been in a heated battle against an unprecedented Covid wave since declaring a state of emergency and imposing a nationwide lockdown this month, fuelling concerns about a lack of vaccines, medical supplies and food shortages.

As of Sunday, the restrictions had been lifted, Japan's Kyodo news agency said, citing an unnamed source in Beijing.

A spokesman for South Korea's unification ministry handling inter-Korean affairs said it could not confirm the report, as the North's state media had not announced the decision.

The Kyodo report came shortly after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presided over a politburo meeting to discuss revising anti-epidemic restrictions, assessing the situation over the country's first Covid outbreak was "improving."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said residents of districts in the state which are reporting an increase in daily coronavirus infections should start taking more caution and wear masks.

India's Maharashtra state on Saturday reported 529 new Covid-19 cases, but no virus-related death. The state had recorded 536 new cases and zero deaths on Friday, as per official figures.