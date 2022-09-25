Coronavirus: UAE reports 355 Covid-19 cases, 362 recoveries, no deaths

Over 189 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Published: Sun 25 Sep 2022, 1:57 PM Last updated: Sun 25 Sep 2022, 1:59 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 355 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 362 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,282.

The new cases were detected through 206,017 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on September 25 are 1,025,568, while total recoveries stand at 1,004,943. The death toll now stands at 2,343.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai remain the most liveable cities in the Middle East and Africa, thanks to a massive vaccination drive against the Covid-19 pandemic that made them two of the safest cities in the region and the first to recover from the pandemic, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

The vaccination campaign helped the country “avoid full-scale lock-downs in 2021 and, so far, in 2022,” EIU said.

“Abu Dhabi and Dubai have largely remained open for business since the first wave in 2020. Their relatively quick recovery is one reason why the cities rank first and second respectively,” it said in its latest report.

In June, the UAE completed vaccinating all target groups against Covid-19.

Dubai was among the first major cities globally to reopen after the pandemic. The strict policies implemented by the authorities helped contain the pandemic and reopen the city earlier for businesses.

As a result of strong trust in the two emirates, Dubai Airport received 7.12 million passengers while Abu Dhabi Airports' passenger traffic surpassed 6.3 million during the January-June period. Dubai's population also crossed the 3.5 million mark for the first time earlier this year.

