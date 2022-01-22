Coronavirus: UAE reports 3,020 Covid-19 cases, 1,333 recoveries, 4 deaths

Total active cases stand at 53,360.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 3,020 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,333 recoveries and four deaths.

The new cases were detected through 471,588 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on January 22 are 822,886, while total recoveries stand at 767,315. The death toll now stands at 2,211.

Visitors to Abu Dhabi don’t need a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine to enter the Emirate, local authorities said on Friday.

“A booster (third) dose for any Covid-19 vaccine is not a requirement for entry into the emirate,” the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi) said.

The clarification came in the wake of fresh guidelines issued for UAE residents, who need a Green Pass on AlHosn app with valid 14 days PCR or a negative 96-hour test to enter Abu Dhabi. Residents need to take a booster to maintain Green Pass or have a 96-hour PCR test result to enter the capital.

According to the new guidelines for tourists, vaccinated individuals must present proof of their full vaccination (double shot) status via their home country’s official vaccination certificate through a mobile app or physical certificate and present a negative PCR test result obtained within the last 14 days, or a negative 48-hour PCR test obtained from tourists’ home country.

Meanwhile, the fifth deadly wave of coronavirus in Pakistan has left approximately 100 employees at Islamabad airport infected with Covid, reported ARY News.

Initially, the Omicron strain was detected in some officers of the ATC control tower which infected the other officers and personnel at the airport.

The infected employees included senior officers including director, joint director, assistant director and ATC control.

Furthermore, because of a lack of prevention measures at the Islamabad airport, it is expected that more employees will contract the infection. Thousands of travellers were being tested for Covid-19 at the airport, according to reports, reported the news channel.